Surprisingly, ‘Super Hxeros’ has been a fun ride. Its plot synopsis gives you the impression that it’s nothing more than a generic Ecchi anime, thriving on nothing but cheap fan service. Now, since it is an Ecchi anime, it undoubtedly has a good share of fan service and nudity. However, all of its adult content seems to have some sort of context in its well-written overarching premise. So even if you’re not a big fan of Ecchi anime, you might want to give this one a shot. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on September 18, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

The events of ‘Super Hxeros’ ensue in a world that was once almost destroyed by a disaster. This disaster mysteriously brought in alien creatures to the planet. The creatures were far from being friendly and destroyed every human who crossed their path. Lured towards human libido and feelings, these alien creatures suck the joy out of their victims. By doing this, they either kill the ones affected by them or simply leave them dying. However, while the rest of the world struggles to lead a normal life, a group of heroes, known as the “Super Hxeros,” use the power of Ecchi and Erotica to destroy the alien beings. Although outnumbered by the aliens, Super Hxeros still manages to restore some hope in the world.

The main character of ‘Super Hxeros’ is a seemingly ordinary boy named Enjou. After a fateful encounter with the aliens one day, Enjou learns that he has the ability to overpower them. Later, it is revealed that Enjou was once very close to Hoshino, a beautiful girl from his school who was once attacked by the aliens. After the attack, Hoshino hasn’t been the same and she avoids having any social contact with anyone. Enjou, who misses being friends with her, tries his best to fix their tainted relationships but nothing works out. Until one day, while walking back from school, they encounter another one of those of aliens.

Seeing this encounter as an opportunity to prove himself, Enjou attacks the alien using his newfound abilities. Impressed by him, Hoshino regains her buried emotions and acquires abilities similar to Enjou’s. With this, the two join forces and completely destroy the alien. As their adventure begins, they not only reunite as friends but also get a chance to work with the renowned Super Hxeros.

