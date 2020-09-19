The problem with most Ecchi anime is the lack of sembalcne in their storytelling. They heavily rely on fan service to lure a certain kind of audience but the rest of their elements offer little to no value to viewers. ‘Super HxEros’ is different. It uses its Echhi as a narrative device. Not as a tool to instill cheap thrills. That’s probably the reason why its comedy works on every level and its plot never fails to entertain. With that said, if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on September 25, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

‘Super Hxeros’ unfolds in a world where a disaster causes alien species to enter and attack humans. The human population gets pushed to the brink of extinction while the aliens thrive on human libido and emotions. Anyone who crosses paths with these aliens either dies or ends up having no feelings at all. However, somewhere in the dwindling hope of humanity, there are a few humans who possess the ability to tame these creatures. They are the Super Hxeros. Using the power of Ecchi and Erotica, these humans take it upon themselves to save mankind and destroy the aliens.

The anime centers on Enjou, a seemingly ordinary school kid. But an encounter with an alien one day proves that even Enjou has the supernatural abilities to beat the creatures. As the story progresses, it turns out that Enjou’s life is far from perfect. His childhood friend Hoshino now avoids talking to him or anyone in that matter. An encounter with the aliens has left her emotionless and there’s nothing Enjou can do to revive their friendship. However, the right opportunity strikes when they are walking back home from school one day.

An alien shows up out of nowhere. But Enjou now takes it upon himself to protect Hoshino. With his new found abilities, he attacks the alien and just this simple act allows Hoshino to unlock her lost emotions. As a result, she, too, acquires the power of Ecchi and the two team up to defeat the alien. For them, this event becomes the beginning of a whole new adventure where they get the opportunity to work with the renowned Super Hxeros.

