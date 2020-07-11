Hate them or love them; there sure is something about Ecchi anime that we all can’t help but love. Maybe it’s the sense of guilty pleasure they evoke or simply the ridiculousness they come with, whatever your reasons may be, ‘Super HxEros’ is certainly worth a shot. And in case you have been watching it already, read on further to know all the details about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on July 17, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

The action of ‘Super Hxeros’ ensues in a post-apocalyptic world. Humans once roamed free, but after a disaster took place, swarms of mysterious creatures took over the planet. These weird alien species sucked the joy and happiness out of everyone who came in sight and pushed humans to the brink of extinction. As a result, humans now live in the fear of being attacked by these creatures, and like everyone else, there’s nothing Enjou Retto can do about it. But while most humans live in their fear, there are others called the “Super HxEros” who use the power of Ecchi (H) and Erotica (Eros) to battle the aliens.

Enjou Retto and Hoshino Kirara are the two key players of the anime who attend the same school. However, despite being really close friends during childhood, they rarely talk to each other in the present. Hoshino, who was once full of life, was attacked by one of those alien species, and thus, all of her happiness, and emotions were stolen from her. Due to this, even after being among the most attractive girls in school, Hoshino avoids getting into any kind of social activities. More so, she ignores her childhood best friend, Enjou. In the meantime, Enjou wishes to bring things back to normal and even keeps reminding her of the good times. That’s when one day while heading back home from school, an opportunity knocks his door.

An alien tries to attack Hoshino and using his newly discovered skills, Enjou protects her. Hoshino suddenly gets an outburst of emotions out of this and is able to regain everything she had previously lost. The two friends then join forces and use the powers of their libido to defeat the alien. In the end, a group of teens, who possess similar powers, approach them, and ask for help. This sets them on the right path to become the saviors of humanity.

