‘Super HxEros’, as most would expect, isn’t too explicit in its first few episodes. It isn’t all that toned down either. Surprisingly, the anime strikes the right balance between its ecchi and all other underlying elements to offer something for everyone. It isn’t among the best anime of the year, but watchable nonetheless. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on July 24, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

In ‘Super HxEros’, the world, as we know it, has come to an end. Humans are at the brink of extinction and the surviving remnants of humanity are now struggling to keep it together. All of this began when a disaster somehow led to the inception of new alien species entering the planet. These swarms of insect-like creatures thrived on the human emotions and sucked the joy out of many who crosses their path. Due to this, every person now lives in the fear of being attacked by these beings, while the others, who become their victims, either face death or something even worse. However, there is a special group of humans known as ‘Super HxEros’ who have taken it upon themselves to destroy these creatures using their power of Ecchi (H) and Erotica (Eros).

Enjou Retto is the main character of the series, who hates the fact that he’s not friends with Hoshino Kirara anymore. During their childhood, the two were inseparable. But now, after growing up, Hoshino barely talks to anyone at school and even ignores Enjou. A flashback reveals that Hoshino’s happiness was once sucked right out of her by one of those alien creatures. Enjou tries his best to revive her old self but fails. While walking back home one day, the duo comes across another one of those creatures. But this time, Enjou takes it upon himself to protect his childhood best friend.

Using his previously acquired abilities, he attacks the alien. As a result, even Hoshino’s lost emotions return and she, too, acquires the same abilities as Enjou. The two of them join forces and destroy the alien together. In the end, not only is their relationship revived, but they are also invited to team up with the legendary Super HxEros.

