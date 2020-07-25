‘Super HxEros’ is pretty generic in terms of its Ecchi plot, but truly shines when it plays out the dynamic between it two protagonists, Enjou and Hoshino. It also remains pretty focused from the very first episode and establishes a conflict that it sticks to throughout its runtime. All in all, it has enough fan service to keep ecchi fans entertained but not enough of other elements to keep regular anime viewers engaged. Even so, you can still give it a shot. On that note, for those who are already following its first season, here are all the details of its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on July 31, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

‘Super HxEros’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are almost extinct and the survivors always live in the fear of getting attacked by an alien species that has taken over the planet. But it wasn’t always this way. The planet was once a peaceful place until the inception of a disaster opened up the world’s gateway for alien species. These aliens have the ability to suck emotions right out of humans and leave a person with no feelings at all. They thrive on human libido and almost all of their victims either die from a painful death or experience something even worse. Fighting against them is a small group of heroes known as ‘Super HxEros,’ who use their powers of Ecchi (H) and Erotica (Eros) to defeat the aliens.

The protagonist of the series, Enjou Retto, is initially portrayed as an ordinary schoolboy. But after a hefty battle against an alien, Enjou discovers that he, too, possesses the powers of Ecchi (H) and Erotica (Eros) that are required to kill the aliens. A flashback then reveals that Enjou was once friends with Hoshino, a girl from his school whose happiness was taken away by the alien species. Due to this, Hoshino lost all her emotions and drifted away from him. Enjou tries his best to get close to her again but she keeps pushing him away. While walking back home from school one day, one of the aliens attacks Hoshino. Thankfully for her, Enjou shows up to rescue her.

Using his newly acquired abilities, Enjou overpowers the alien. In turn, he is also able to unlock Hoshino’s suppressed feelings. The two of them then join forces and defeat the alien creature. In the end, not only do the two become friends again, but they are also approached by the real Super HxEros, who expect them to join their league of heroes.

Read More on Anime Preview: Food Wars Season 4 Episode 5