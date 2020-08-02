It cannot be denied that most Ecchi anime series thrive on the guilty pleasures of their viewers. For the most part, ‘Super Hxeros’ also does the same. However, one thing that really stands out about its fan service is that it always has some relevance in context with its overarching premise. Moreover, even its characters are quite well-written. With that said, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on August 7, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

The actions of ‘Super HxEros’ ensues in a post-apocalyptic world where the human population has been pushed to the brink of extinction. A strange alien species has taken over and people constantly live in the fear of being attacked by them. These alien species thrive on human libido and emotions. The ones who become their victims either die or meet something even worse—they are left with no emotions at all. While the rest of the world gives up on hope and tries to stay away from these dangerous beings, a group of people called the ‘Super HxEros’ use the power of Ecchi (H) and Erotica (Eros) to eradicate the creatures.

‘Super Hxeros’ centers around Enjou Retto who’s just another high school student, living in the fear of the aliens. Little does he realize that he’s not like everyone else and actually possesses the ability to defeat them. Enjou was once friends with Hoshino, a pretty girl from his high school who has no friends at all. But after encountering one of those aliens, Hoshino lost all of her feelings and started ignoring everyone, including Enjou. Enjou tries his best to get have her back as his friend but nothing works. While walking walk home from school one day, the two of them are attacked by one of those aliens.

Enjou, who recently learned that he possesses the ability to defeat them, attacks the alien just to keep Hoshino safe. As a result, Hoshino’s lost feelings begin to resurface and she, too, acquires the power to fight the alien. The two of them join forces and completely destroy the alien. In the end, they not only manage to become friends again, but they are also able to become a part of the renowned ‘Super HxEros’ group.

