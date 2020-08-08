Over the years, we’ve seen a fair share of redundant post-apocalyptic anime shows that offer nothing but memorable action scenes. However, ‘Super HxEros’ sets out to be a little different and brings a whole new twist to the post-apocalyptic sub-genre with its fan service. ‘Super HxEros’ may not be for everyone, but if the neophyte in you is willing to explore some unique anime this season, make sure that you do check this one out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on August 14, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

‘Super HxEros’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans constantly live in the fear of being attacked by mysterious alien creatures. Years ago, after a disaster gripped the world, aliens stormed the planet and slowly pushed the human population to the brink of extinction. These aliens don’t kill but take human libido and emotions. As a result of this, their victims either die or end up with no feelings at all. The world becomes a dark place after these aliens invade it. Even so, opposing them is a group of special humans, known as the Super Hxeros, who use the power of Erotica and Ecchi to defeat them.

The main character of’Super Hxeros’ is Enjou Retto a seemingly regular high school kid who fears the aliens as much as the rest of the world. But soon he starts realizing that he’s not normal. He learns that he possesses the ability to fight the alien creatures. While all this is going on, Enjou watches his childhood friend, Hoshino, from a distance and wonder if he’ll ever be friends with her again. He recalls that when they were kids, Hoshino had once protected him from the aliens and had sacrificed her own emotions for him. Since then, things haven’t’ been the same between them. But Enjou gets the opportunity to revive their lost friendship when they encounter an alien all over again.

Using his newfound abilities, Enjou attacks the alien to ensure that nothing happens to Hoshino this time. Impressed by Enjou, Hoshino’s starts getting her old feelings back and even manages to acquire the strength to attack the alien. In the end, both of them not only manage to defeat the alien but also get an invitation to join the Super Hxeros.

