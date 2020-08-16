Quite a few Ecchi anime are airing this season, but amongst them, only ‘Super HxEros’ seems to have some relevant fan service and an appreciable plot. So for Ecchi fans who look for anime that have a balance of both fanservice and characterization, this one perfectly fits the bill. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on August 21, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

‘Super HxEros’ creates a weird blend of Ecchi, Action, and Romance. It brings all of these together in its post-apocalyptic premise that revolves around a seemingly ordinary high school boy named Enjou Retto. Just like everyone else, his world comes crashing down when the world gets attacked by mysterious insect-like alien creatures who feed on human emotions and libido. The victims of these creatures are so deprived of emotions after being attacked that they either die or simply live with no feelings at all. However, while the rest of the world suffers, a group of young heroes, known as the Super Hxeros, use the power of their Erotica and Ecchi to destroy these creatures.

As time goes by, people get accustomed to the dwindling human population and the growing attacks of the aliens. Enjou, too, lives a fairly normal life and attends school like the rest of his peers. At school, he craves the attention of his childhood friend, Hoshino, who became a victim of the aliens and lost her ability to form normal bonds with other people. One day, Enjou comes across one of the aliens, but instead of becoming its prey, something inside him changes and allows him to attack the alien. From this day, Enjou learns that he, too, possesses the special ability to destroy the alien creatures.

With what follows, while walking home from school one day, Enjou and Hoshino come face to face with yet another alien. But knowing that he can face it, Enjou takes it upon himself to protect Hoshino and uses his newfound abilities to defeat it. His acts of bravery impress Hoshino to an extent where she, too, acquires the ability to attack the alien. And thus, they join forces and completely destroy the creature. In the end, they not only manage to reprise their long lost friendship but also get the opportunity to become a part of the renowned Super Hxeros.

