Some would say that ‘Super Hxeros’ is another one of those uninspired Ecchi anime that only offer relentless fan service. On the other hand, others would see it as a great way to start of their summer. Well, regardless of what you think about it, if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Super HxEros Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Super HxEros’ is slated to release on August 28, 2020. The first season of ‘Super HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is a creation of Gin (BUSTED ROSE).

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘Super HxEros’ on AnimeLab, bilibili, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Super HxEros Spoilers

By bringing several anime genres together ‘Super HxEros’ presents a predominantly Ecchi anime set in a post-apocalyptic world. It all started when the world was hit by a critical disaster. With what followed, mysterious alien beings flooded the Earth’s surface and started attacking humans with their emotions sucking abilities. Soon, it became clear that these aliens thrive on human libido and the ones who become their victims are either left with no emotions at all or meet something worse—instant death. As a result, the world started living in the fear of these creatures. However, there was still a light at the end of the tunnel. A group of young teens uses the ability of Ecchi and Erotica to defeat the aliens.

‘Super HxEros’ centers on a high school boy named Enjou, who, like everyone else in the world, lives in the fear of being attacked by the aliens. However, one day, when he comes face to face with one, he realizes that he has the ability to battle the creatures. Enjou’s backstory reveals that he’s gone through a lot in the past few years. His childhood best friend, Hoshino, was once a victim of aliens. As a result, she isn’t the same anymore and barely tries to have any social contact with anybody. Enjou tries hard to get her back but she ignores him.

While walking back home one day, the two of them come across one of those aliens. Knowing that he can now face the creature, Enjou takes it upon himself to save his friend. He uses his newfound abilities to attacks and by doing this, he also makes Hoshino realize how much she means to him. As a result, she, too, acquire similar abilities and they destroy the alien together. In the end, they also manage to get an invite to join the renowned Super Hxeros.

