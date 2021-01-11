Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy adventure anime about a teenager named Lloyd who moves to the royal capital in the hope of joining the military. The lengthy name aside, the series is a self-aware Shonen anime that is not afraid to make fun of the tropes that it abundantly uses. Lloyd hails from Kunlun, a village where he is considered the weakling. However, by the rest of the world’s standard, he is an incredibly powerful being who has seemingly unparalleled strength, stamina, and magical prowess.

On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of season 1 of ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon,’ titled ‘Suppose the Feeling of Being out of Place like the King of Beasts Lying Down in the Corner of the Petting Zoo,’ is set to release on January 11, 2021. Migmi (‘Blade’) directed the series, with Deko Akao (‘Yo-kai Watch!’) serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the design of the characters. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version will be available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 2 Spoilers

Lloyd is the weakest person in the village of Kunlun. It seems that he can’t hunt or fish properly and often has to rely on Shōma, an older boy whom Lloyd sees as his brother. With the desire to join the military, Lloyd heads to the royal capital, meeting a witch named Marie during his journey. Marie gradually learns that Lloyd has a very skewed view of his power, as everyone around him in Kunlun is more powerful than him. However, compared to the rest of the world, he has terrifying and unimaginable abilities. Shortly after arriving in the city, Lloyd saves Selen, the Belt Princess, from the attack of a giant insect and then inadvertently removes her curse. The episode ends with Lloyd and other hopefuls preparing to take the entrance exam for the military.

Episode 2 might show if Lloyd passed the exam. As Selen has evidently developed a crush on Lloyd, a confrontation between her and Marie is likely to happen soon. Here is the trailer for episode 2.

