Lloyd Belladonna has a very low opinion of himself because he is the weakest person in his village. What he hasn’t realized yet is that the strength and abilities of the people of the village of Kunlun are not ideal perimeters for judging one’s capabilities. By the standard of the rest of the world, Lloyd’s powers are nearly unmatched. The anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki. On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 3rd episode of season 1 of ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon,’ titled ‘Suppose someone told you they’d do anything for you, which you appreciate but you know you should push back?,’ is set to release on January 18, 2021. Migmi (‘Blade’) directed the series, with Deko Akao (‘Yo-kai Watch!’) serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the design of the characters. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions will be available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 3 Spoilers

To much surprise of Alka, Marie, and others, Lloyd has failed the military school examination. Disappointed but determined, Lloyd decides to stay in the capital and take the entrance exam again. He acquires a job as a cook at a cafeteria called the “Chrome Dining Room”, and convinces Alka and Marie to let him stay. Before Alka leaves, she warns Marie of dire consequences if the latter involves Lloyd in the local politics and war.

Selen, Meltophan, and Riho are also confused about Lloyd’s abysmal performance at the exam. However, they later discover that Lloyd wrote the paper in an ancient rune language, and as the examiner couldn’t read it and thought it was gibberish, he failed Lloyd. With Alka’s warnings still fresh in her mind, Marie intervenes in the mock duel between Lloyd and Allan and takes the latter away. In episode 3, the real reasons for Lloyd’s failure might further be revealed. Marie might tell him about Alka’s warning.

