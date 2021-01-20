Self-aware anime with overpowered main characters are not rare. What sets ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ apart (aside from the ridiculously long title) is that it deftly balances that self-awareness with the typical innocence and idealism of classic fantasy. The series premiered on January 4, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 4 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 4, titled ‘Suppose the Protagonist of a Novel leads the Story to a Grand Finale?’, is set to release on January 25, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the design of the characters, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Marie knows very well that Lloyd is blissfully unaware of how terrifyingly powerful he is, but she is still surprised when he thanks her for saving him. Chrome approaches them and later speaks to Marie alone, revealing that from her spell earlier, he has recognized who she is, Maria Azami, the absconding princess of the kingdom. Later, Selen and Riho visit Marie, known in the streets as the witch who peddles information. While Selen is still looking for Lloyd, Riho wants to locate Maria Azami. To the utter surprise of both of them, when they knock on Marie’s door, Lloyd opens it.

Selen is predictably jealous, whereas Riho is curious. The latter soon figures out Marie’s true identity. Lloyd overhears the conversation and declares that he knows that she is the mysterious hero of the capital and offers his services to her. With Alka’s warnings still fresh in her mind, Marie refuses to accept it, disappointing Lloyd. After he leaves the room, Marie confirms her own identity to the other two women. Alka later arrives in the capital and takes Lloyd to a fair to lift his spirit. In the palace, Chrome, Selen, Riho, and Marie (as Maria Azami) confront Merthophan, who is revealed to be the one controlling the king.

However, the spell he put on the king actually freed the Demon Lord Abaddon, who has been possessing the king. Abaddon tells Merthophan that he was controlling the military colonel and not the other way around, transforming the latter into a demonic creature. The episode ends as Maria begins to battle Abaddon. In episode 4, Alka and Lloyd might realize what is happening and come to aid Maria and others. After all, Alka told Marie in the previous episode that the people of Kunlun have no qualms about stepping in if the problem is demonic in nature.

