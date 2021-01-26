Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime that revolves around the overpowered main character Lloyd Belladonna, who is blissfully unaware the true extent of his abilities and considers himself weak. The series premiered on January 4, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 5 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 5, titled ‘Suppose Someone Took Flirtation Advise on a Magazine Way Too Seriously?’, is set to release on February 1, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the design of the characters, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Maria Azami recalls what Alka told her earlier: Kunlun would only get involved if the threat posing the kingdom is supernatural in nature. Realizing that the issue with Abaddon could have been solved months earlier, Maria berates the Demon Lord. Lloyd and Alka deal with the bug at the fairground, although the latter is quite disappointed that their date was disrupted. Lloyd later runs into Allan and inspires him to overcome his fear and fight the monsters that are attacking the city.

Alka realizes that Abaddon is behind the attack and quickly destroys his army with a massive magic circle that she conjures up in the sky. Lloyd easily defeats the possessed Merthophan and later exorcises Abaddon from the king’s body with his healing rune. The following day, Allan ensures Lloyd’s enlistment in the military, and Chrome returns to active duty. Marie decides not to return to life as royalty. Alka puts Merthophan to work in the wheat fields near Kunlun, so he can ensure that no child has to see his village suffer because of famine again. In episode 5, Lloyd and his friends will start attending the academy. The mysterious and sudden appearance of Shōma might be revealed.

