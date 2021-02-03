‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a high fantasy anime that is delightfully self-aware. And yet, it’s charmingly optimistic. The plot revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, who moves from the village of Kunlun to the capital in the hope of becoming a soldier. Having grown up in a mythical land where everyone else is more powerful than him, Lloyd doesn’t realize how terrifyingly strong and magically gifted he is by the standard of the rest of the world.

The series premiered on January 4, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 6 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 6, titled ‘Suppose the Obviously Superior Contestant Wins, but the Clearly Inferior Contestant Also Wins?’, is set to release on February 8, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Marie and Chrome take Lloyd to a town nearby on the pretext of helping them pick up trash. As Marie intended, Lloyd easily pulls out a legendary sword from a rock. Marie is later visited by mercenary sisters Mena and Phyllo Quinone. Introducing themselves as students of Rokujou Sorcery Academy, they inform Marie that they are looking for Riho. Lloyd arrives and earnestly tells the mercenaries that Riho attends the Azami Military Academy with him.

Azami is preparing for an upcoming interschool match against Rokujou. It is revealed that there is a longstanding rivalry between Colin and Rokujou’s headmistress, Rol Calcife, who also turns out to be Riho’s older sister. Noticing that Riho is dealing with some issues, Lloyd takes her out on a date and voices his concerns. Riho tells him that Rol is threatening to destroy the orphanage they both grew up in if Riho doesn’t agree to return to Rokujou with her. Selen, who was spying on the two, reveals herself and tells Riho that she will help her. Lloyd also agrees to help.

A demonstration match between Lloyd and Phyllo is interrupted by the second-year student Micona Zol, who declares that she will fight Phyllo. However, Micona is easily defeated. She later visits Marie. The two women seem to have a history together. After Lloyd returns, Micona becomes unhappy seeing how close he and Marie are, and leaves. The episode ends with Chrome declaring that the winner of the match will receive the holy sword. Episode 6 might exclusively focus on the match between Azami and Rokujou.

