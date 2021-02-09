The comedy in ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ isn’t limited to the high fantasy anime’s ridiculously long name. The self-aware animated series is never afraid to make fun of itself or its genre. Despite this, it somehow manages to maintain the inherent innocence of traditional fantasy. The show revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, who moves from the village of Kunlun to the capital in the hope of becoming a soldier.

The anime is based on a series of light novels written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki. It premiered on January 4, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 7 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 7, titled ‘Suppose It’s Looking Like You Need to Clean Up the Mess, and You Kind of Saw It Coming?’, is set to release on February 15, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Rol declares that she will participate in the interschool match after learning that the holy sword will be given to the winner as a prize. Marie prepares to visit the arena, but then Alka arrives and begins quarreling with her former pupil. Before leaving, Alka puts a curse on Marie that gives her stomach pain every 10 minutes.

At the arena, the first match is between Selen and Phyllo. Although Selen defeats the other girl with her belt, she is disqualified for physically touching her opponent, as the belt is considered part of her physical self. In the next match, Lloyd easily wins against Mena, despite all his self-doubts. With both teams scoring a victory each, the third and last match becomes the impromptu finale. Riho had earlier put a magic stone into her own hand with Colin’s help and sealed her skin over it. She tricks Rol to get closer before blasting her sister with a fire spell. Azami Military Academy wins the contest.

Rol later learns that the holy sword is in Lloyd’s possession and sends Phyllo to retrieve it. Phyllo mistakenly brings back Alka’s crystal ball. Lloyd erroneously believes that Marie has been kidnapped and goes out to look for her with the note that the supposed kidnappers have left. When Phyllo challenges him to a fight, he tells her that he will arm wrestle her. Their fight causes much destruction to the surrounding areas. Eventually defeated, Phyllo tells Lloyd that they should get married.

Elsewhere, Alka appears out of her crystal ball and hits Sol with a large spell. When Sol wakes up, she finds Riho cutting apples for her to eat. In episode 7, Lloyd might begin to work at a hotel during the holiday season.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time