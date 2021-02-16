Based on a Japanese light novel series, written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime that has quickly become quite popular. It revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, a terrifyingly powerful but optimistic young boy who moves to the capital city of the Kingdom of Azami in the hope of becoming a soldier.

On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 8 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 8, titled ‘Suppose You Were Just Pretending to be Lovers, but Somehow the Pretense Transforms into the Real Deal!’, is set to release on February 22, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Chrome gets Lloyd a temporary job at a secluded but high-end hotel during the holiday. After arriving there, he meets Coba Lamin, the owner, and learns that several people have been found in a comatose state, and the authorities have no idea who or what is causing the incidents. Lamin later introduces Lloyd to Kikyou, one of the employees at the hotel. Like anyone else who meets him and sees him in action, Kikyou becomes stunned seeing Lloyd’s supernatural abilities.

Lamin asks Lloyd’s help in entertaining an important guest, Lord Threonine, who quickly grows fond of the boy. It is revealed that Threonine is Allan’s father. He is investigating the comatose incidents and has sent Kikyou as a spy to the hotel to keep an eye on Lamin. The other reason he is in the region is to conduct a meeting between Allan and his bridal prospect, who turns out to be Selen. Riho also turns up at the hotel to spend the holiday.

After Allan is found unconscious in his room, Threonine asks Lloyd to pretend to be his son during his meeting with Selen and her father. Selen is overjoyed seeing Lloyd there. Later, Riho and Lloyd explain to Selen what is happening, and she offers to help. In episode 8, Lloyd and Selen might go on a fake date to find the culprit behind the comatose incidents.

