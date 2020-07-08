Over the years, despite being one of the most popular modern anime franchises, ‘Sword Art Online’ has had polarizing reviews. While some believe that it’s only mediocre but overly hyped, others call it the best anime of all time. Well, regardless of what one’s opinion about it may be, it cannot ben denied that the anime has come a very long way. Apart from its stellar production value, ‘Sword Art Online’ has explored unimaginable territories in context with the scope of its plot. Moreover, even its world-building in now above and beyond what we had initially expected to be. The upcoming season of ‘SOA’ is an adaptation of one its most crucial arcs and if, like us, you’re eagerly waiting for its release, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 1 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ will be available on Crunchyroll on July 11, 2020. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Spoilers

The last episode of ‘Sword Art: Alicization’ ended with a cliffhanger that comes in tandem with the 14th volume of the original manga. So it seems likely that Part 2 will now pick up from the 15th volume where the story makes revelations surrounding all the events that led to Ocean Turtle. This, in turn, will make it evident that Sinon is somehow related to everything that has happened lately. In the meantime, Kirito will still be recovering from all the damage he took during his battle against Administrator Quinella.

To help him recover faster, Alice will even take him to her hometown, Rulid Village. But things won’t exactly go as planned when she’ll take he stand against the growing invasion of the Dark Territory. As a result, it’ll come down to Asuna to plunge deep into the Underworld and get Kirito out of there. By doing this, she’ll also be able to protect Alice from the invaders. Ultimately, American gamers will also be tricked into joining this ongoing battle, while Japanese gamers will simply be outnumbered because of the differences in time.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Trailer

You can check out the trailer for ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ below:

