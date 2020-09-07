If not amongst the greatest anime ever made, ‘SOA’ is easily among the most popular modern anime franchises. Unfortunately, rumor has it that the series is now finally coming to an end. Everything from its amazing sound design to its stellar animation, deep characterization to clever writing will certainly be missed. So to ensure that you fully savor every last bit of this season, make sure that you don’t miss out on its upcoming episodes. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 10 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

As many would recall, Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—died right before the beginning of the War of Underworld arc. However, even after her death, things stay the same. Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya, the protagonist of the series, establishes communication with the real world and learns that the mega-float island controlled by Rath, the Ocean Turtle, has now been taken over by raiders. As a result of this attack, Kirito’s fluctlight gets short-circuited, leading to severe damage that sends him into a state of comatose. Soon after this, Alice steps in and takes the responsibility of looking after Kirito till the time he gains consciousness. She takes him back to Rulid Village, their hometown she was previously banished from. While she lives a peaceful life in her old neighborhood, she hopes that Kirito would soon gain consciousness. Little does she realize that things will get a lot worse before they get any better.

But her ordinary life is shattered when she learns that Dark Territory is slowly taking over the Human Territory. She picks up her old alias, Alice Synthesis Thirty, and sets out to make her world a better place. In the meantime, American players are set loose into the Underworld, that too during a time when the Japanese players are not too active. A hefty war ensues with the Americans having an upper hand in the beginning. But then, as always, the protagonists defy all odds and still manage to dominate despite being outnumbered.

