For some, ‘Sword Art Online’ was once a gateway anime. For others, it was more or less of an introduction to the fascinating world of Isekai-esque fantasy. Well, for whatever reason you started watching ‘Sword Art Online,’ I’m sure that you have tons of memories associated with it by now. So, if, like us, you’re all set for its end game, here are all the details you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its final episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 11 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

The previous installment of ‘Sword Art Online’ ended with Quinella’s death. Although it proved to be quite a significant plot point in the anime’s overarching plot, it changed almost nothing. As the War of Underworld ensues, Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya tries to get in touch with the outside world using a newfound method. Upon making this connection, he learns that the Ocean Turtle, the mega-float island controlled by Rath, is now under attack. Before he knows it, the attack damages his Fluctlight and sends him into a deep state of comatose. Due to this, it comes down to Alice to look after him. Waiting for him to gain back consciousness, she takes him to Rulid Village—a place she was previously banished from. Once she gets there, she finally gets some time to sit back and relax for once. But little does she realize that her peace will be destroyed too soon.

It all begins when the Dark Territory starts dominating the Human Territory. As soon as Alice hears this news, she picks up her old alias, prepares herself for wars, and sets out to battle. While she’s at it, Japanese players face another major adversity when American players are set loose in the game. That, too, during a time when most Japanese players are inactive. But even during these times, the protagonists join forces and somehow gain the upper hand.

