Since it is one of the biggest modern anime franchises of our time, the new installment has rightfully acquired its place in everyone’s watchlist. Not just for Kirito, but for all our beloved players, a grand but dark adventure lies ahead. Although there will be other possible installments in the future, in some ways, ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Part 2 serves as the end game that all of its previous seasons have been leading up to. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on this one, read on further to know all the details about its next episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

At the beginning of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ season 2, Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—dies. However, even after this, nothing changes. Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya, who we know as the main character of the series, manages to get in touch with the real world. This is when he discovers that Rath’s island, Ocean Turtle, has been raided by the opposing forces. As a result of the raid, Kirito’s flashlight gets damaged and starts fluctuating. Thus, it sends him into a comatose, and Alice is forced to take some stringent measures to help him. She defies her previous banishment from the Rulid Village and heads there to seek shelter with Kirito. Then she just hopes that Kirito will return from his state of unconsciousness.

However, her peace does not last too long. Just when she starts settling down for a comfortable life, Dark Territory starts invading the Human Empire. Although not well-prepared for this, she puts herself in harm’s way and plunges into the darkness that the evil forces bring with them. Following her, Asuna dives into the Underworld and takes it upon herself to save Kirito. While she’s at it, gamers from America are duped into joining the battle against the Japanese players, that too, during a time span when most Japanse players are not available. After being outnumbered, things won’t end too well for the Japanese players.

