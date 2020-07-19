Although always popular, ‘Sword Art Online’ took its time to acquire its mainstream status. It then went out to become one of the most popular modern anime franchises and from what we know about it, it seems like it isn’t ending anytime soon. However, despite its popularity, the anime has rolled in controversies for a bit and has had its own share of ups and downs. Nonetheless, it keeps raising the bar with each season and never fails to please its fanbase. On that note, if, like us, you’re a big fan of ‘SOA’, read on further to know all the details about its next episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

In the initial moments of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ season 2, Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—dies. But even after her death, pretty much everything stays the same. In the meantime, Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya, the protagonist of the show, manages to establish some communication with the real world. He is told that there was a massive raid on Rath’s island, Ocean Turtle. Due to the raid, Kirito’s flashlight suffers from serious damage and even starts to fluctuate. As a result of this damage, Kirito drifts into a deep state of coma and it comes down to Alice to save him. Determined to keep him safe, she defies all the previous restrictions that were put on her and seeks refuge in Rulid village. After getting there safely, she just hopes for Kirito’s recovery.

But just as she begins to rest for a bit, her peaceful life in the village is shattered. She learns that Dark Territory is starting to take over the Human Empire and to stop this invasion, she must to something. Without thinking twice, she dives into the darkness of the Dark Territory. Right after her, Asuna plunges into the Underworld and tries to save Kirito. In the meantime, the gates of the game are opened up for American Players who are manipulated against the Japanese players. And thus, when most Japanese players are offline, the players from the west set out to use their competitive advantage.

Read More: Best Upcoming Anime Games