One of the biggest anime franchises of all time, ‘Sword Art Online’, has finally returned with yet another action-packed season. In one way or the other, this season is more like an end game for the ‘SAO’ series, so make sure that you don’t miss out on any of its episodes. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ season 2 begins with Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—death. But even after she gets eradicated from the series, nothing changes; at least for the protagonists, it doesn’t. Meanwhile, Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya, who we know as the protagonist of the series, finds a way to get in touch with the real world. Through this connection with the real world, he learns that there was a massive raid on Rath’s island, Ocean Turtle. As a result of this brutal raid, Kirito’s flashlight gets damaged and begins to fluctuate. Due to this defect in his flashlight, Kirito ends up losing consciousness and drifts into a coma. It then comes down to Alice to save him. To keep him safe while he isn’t awake, she ignores the previous restrictions that were imposed on her and takes shelter in Rulid village. After getting there safely, she just hopes for Kirito’s recovery.

But just when she starts settling into her peaceful life, things start getting really bad at the village. The Dark Territory slowly expands its hold on the human world and it comes down to her to do something about it. She does not think twice before putting herself in danger’s way and jumps right in. Behind her, Asuna takes a leap into the Underworld just to be able to save Kirito. While all of this action ensues, the gates of the game are opened for players from the West. With a skewed understanding of what they’re supposed to do, the American players relentlessly attack the less numbered Japanese players.

