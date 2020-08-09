It’s sad that the ‘Sword Art Online’ series is about to reach its end but it’s also good to know that its final installment is among its best offerings. Due to this, if you have been a ‘SOA’ fan all this while and you haven’t started watching its latest season yet, make sure that you check to out right away. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ season 2 begins with Quinella’s death who was once the pontifex of the Axiom Church. However, unsurprisingly, her death does not make much of a difference and things remain as they were for Kirito and the crew. Moments after this, Kirito manages to establish communication with the outside real world. Using this newfound method, he learns from some of his external sources that a hefty raid has ensued on Rath’s Island at Ocean Turtle. Before he’s able to protect himself from it, Kirito’s flashlight gets seriously damaged. As a result of this, Kirito first gets unconscious and then drifts into a state of deep comatose. When Alice learns about his condition, she takes it upon herself to keep him safe and takes him to Rulid Village—a village that had previously banished her. For a while, at the village, everything seems just fine and Alice starts drifting back to her old ways.

Unfortunately for her, things get really bad when she realizes that the Dark Territory has started spearing its evil into the world of humans. Realizing that only she can do something to stop it, she plunges into the Underworld without making any prior preparations. Asuna comes right behind her and gets Kirito out to save him. In the meantime, brainwashed players of the West enter the game when most Japanese players are inactive. Taking this for granted, the western players wage a hefty war.

