With its final run, it seems like ‘Sword Art Online’ is leaving absolutely no stones unturned. There’s action, some memorable characterization, and of course, the production value is off the roof. So anyone who has followed ‘SOA’ from the beginning, should definitely not miss out on this installment. For those who have been following this season all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

In the initial moments of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’, Quinella, the pontifex of the Axiom Church, dies but nothing much changes about the situation of the Underworld. In the meantime, Kirito finds a way to establish some form of communication with the outside world. Although he realizes that this communication could damage his flashlight, he goes out of his way to learn more about Rath’s Island at Ocean’s Turtle. To his surprise, he learns that Rath’s Island has now been raided and before he can even react to this news, his flashlight takes some damage and he gets unconsciousness. Within moments, he drifts into a comatose, and Alice takes it upon herself to protect him. Even after knowing about her previous banishment from Rulid’s village, she takes him there and relaxed for a bit.

But just when she starts to lay back in her comfortable village adobe, she learns that the human world is being rapidly invaded by the Dark Territory. Determined to stop it, she jumps right in and is followed by Asuna, who manages to save Kirito before shit hits the fan. With what follows, players from the West are released into the game when the Japanese are least active. As a result of being outnumbered, the Japanese players suffer while the American players don’t realize that they have been brainwashed.

