‘Sword Art Online’ is easily one of the biggest anime franchises of our time and its fan base is ever-growing. Although it has received a lot of mixed reviews since its release, one cannot deny that in many ways it is a genre-defining series that changed everything for game-centric anime. So if you haven’t had the chance to watch it, you might want to check it before its present season ends. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2 Episode 8 Online?

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2’ is available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dub for the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ is available on Crunchyroll. You can stream both the parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ with their original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ begins with the death of Quinella, the pontifex of the Axiom Church. Although her death holds some significance in the overarching premise, it brings absolutely no changes in the lives of Kirito and the crew. While so much is going on, Kirito is somehow able to establish a communication with the outside world. Even after knowing that this could have some drastic consequences, he tries to learn about Rath’s Island using this newfound connection. He is surprised to know that Rath’s Island is now heavily raided and as a result of this raid, even his flashlight suffers from some serious damage. The broken-down flashlight sends him in a deep state of comatose, due to which it comes down to Alice to help him. She takes him to Rulid village even after being banished from there and for a while, everything seems peaceful for her.

But within no time, she learns that the Dark Territory is rapidly taking over the Human World. Without any prior preparation, she delves into the Underworld and is followed by Asuna, who rescues Kirito. In the meantime, the gates of the game are opened up to American players who are heavily manipulated. Adding more heft to the troubles of the Japanese players is the fact that the Western players are released during their inactive hours due to which they suffer from a serious competitive disadvantage.

