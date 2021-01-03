Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari’ (or simply ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon’) or ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ is an upcoming fantasy anime that revolves around Lloyd, a young boy hailing from the town of Kunlun who sets out to enlist in the army of his kingdom. He is considered the weakest in his near-mythical hometown because he can’t keep up with other residents in performing everyday works. However, compared to people outside of Kunlun, he is an incredibly powerful individual with potentially unlimited strength and agility. The anime was developed by Liden Films, the animation production house that previously created ‘The Heroic Legend of Arslan’ and ‘Berserk.’ Here is everything you need to know about the pilot episode of ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon.’

Tatoeba Last Dungeon Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime was originally supposed to come out in October 2020, but the premiere was postponed until January. The 1st episode of season 1 of ‘Tatoeba Last Dungeon’ is set to release on January 4, 2021. Migmi (‘Blade’) directed the series, with Deko Akao (‘Yo-kai Watch!’) serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the design of the characters. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Tatoeba Last Dungeon English Dub Online?

Viewers in North America, the British Isles, Mexico, and Brazil can stream the anime on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Tatoeba Last Dungeon Spoilers

Despite his abilities, Llyod is remarkably humble and kind. He is also skeptical about people’s perception of his powers. As he has grown up in a town where he is the weakest, he has no clue how to deal with the amazement that others generally feel about him. The other important characters in the anime are a young witch named Marie; Kunlun town chief Alka; Selen, the “Cursed Belt Princess,” and the manipulative mercenary Riho. Before the story depicted in the anime, Marie, who is actually Princess Maria of the kingdom, was taught magic by Alka.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time