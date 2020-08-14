Jason Sudeikis stars as the eponymous character in the sports comedy ‘Ted Lasso.’ The show follows his character who has moved from Kansas City to England to manage a soccer team. The only problem is that he knows nothing about the game. After all, he is an American football coach. But this is not a problem for him as states that while he may not know the game, he definitely knows how to coach. It shows Ted Lasso’s bizarrely interesting quest to lead AFC Richmond to success.

Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 4 Release Date

Ted Lasso Episode 4 will be released on August 21, 2020, at 12 a.m. PT, on Apple TV+.

In the upcoming episode, Rebecca is hosting the 10th annual benefit for underprivileged children. The story will consist of an auction of the team players, scorned ex-lovers crossing paths once again, and candid conversations between the characters of the show.

Where to Watch Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the new episode, titled ‘For the Children,’ on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso Episode 3 Recap

Rebecca is excited to see the front page of a tabloid with an especially insinuating photo of Ted and Keeley, hoping that it deals a huge blow to the reputation of the club and damages the fans’ faith in the team. However, she is disappointed in seeing no such photo having been printed. After the team loses the match against Crystal Palace, Coach Beard and Ted Lasso get to strategizing a new play to obtain victory. The kit boy, Nate, gives them an idea that he came up with, which works very well in practice. Post that, they return to the locker room, where Jamie continues to bully Nate. Roy is not okay with this and eventually gets him to stop.

In exchange for not printing the photos, Rebecca agrees with the owner of the paper to let one of his reporters, Trent Crimm, do a profile on the club’s manager, Ted Lasso. The aim is that the community will dislike him, consequently hurting the loyal fan following of the club. However, as the two spend the day together, Trent gets to see the real him.

Higgins calls Rebecca with an update on the article titled “Wayward Ted.” While Trent isn’t exactly singing songs of praises for the protagonist, he does paint him in a favorable light, stating that it is incredibly hard to not root for him and his success. As expected, Rebecca is displeased with the outcome.

