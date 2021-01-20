‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is a popular isekai anime that has enthralled its audience since it began airing on October 2, 2018. It is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story follows a Japanese corporate worker named Satoru Mikami. After he is stabbed in broad daylight and dies, he is reincarnated as a slime in a dungeon in an alternate world. He soon finds out that he now has various abilities, the most prominent of which is the one called “Predator,” a power that lets him devour anything and emulates its appearances and traits.

Season 2 premiered on January 12, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 3, titled ‘Paradise, Once More,’ is set to air on January 26, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 2 begins as the duel between Suphia and Shion intensifies. Shion begins casting a maximum magic bullet spell, despite Rimuru’s warning. When it becomes too much for her or anyone else to handle, Rimuru transforms into his human form and steps in front of the spell, telling Shion to fire it at him. She does, and he easily snuffs it out. The impressive show of power amazes the Eurazania delegates.

The negotiations subsequently go pretty smoothly. The two parties even agree on new trade deals and exchanging technologies. Rimiru and some of her associates later visit the Kingdom of Dwargon. Elsewhere, Clayman reveals that he has new plans to deal with Rimiru. In episode 3, we might find out what schemes Clayman has come up with this time. We might also see Rimiru securing new deals with the Kingdom of Dwargon.

