Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an isekai fantasy anime that has garnered critical acclaim for a detailed world-building and its likable main protagonist. The series revolves around Rimuru Tempest, a slime monster who used to be a 37-year-old corporate worker named Satoru Mikami until his untimely death. Reborn in a new world, he gradually accumulates new abilities and powers and eventually becomes the Jura Tempest Federation leader. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 4, titled ‘The Scheming Kingdom of Falmuth,’ is set to air on February 2, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 3 is predominantly set in the Armed Nation of Dwargon. Rimuru has a meeting with Dwargon’s king Gazel Dwargo. Rimuru presents to Gazel the wine made from apples from Eurazania. Gazel is impressed by Rimuru’s diplomatic skills. Later, Rimuru goes out for a drink with the goblins and dwarves but is later found by Shion and Shuna. As he left without telling them, he now has to apologize to them profusely.

Elsewhere, Youm meets Mjurran for the first time. The latter expresses her interest in joining Youm’s group and easily defeats him to prove her worth. In episode 4, a war might begin between Tempest and Falmuth. Located in the west of Dwargon, Falmuth is known as the gateway to the other kingdom. But since Tempest was established, it has opened up alternative routes to Dwargon. This has nearly decimated Falmuth’s economy.

