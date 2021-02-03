‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an isekai fantasy anime developed from a light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It tells the story of a Japanese corporate worker who reincarnates as a slime in an alternate world. A dragon gives him the name the Rimuru Tempest. In time, he sets up a new nation for monsters like him, the Jura Tempest Federation. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Season 2 began airing on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 5, titled ‘Prelude to the Disaster,’ is set to air on February 9, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Rimuru takes his final class with the students in Class S and reveals that they have passed the test. In Tempest, Yohm introduces Mjurran to many of his fellow residents. None of them realize that Mjurran is an agent sent by Clayman. In the Kingdom of Falmuth, King Edmaris and his council have become worried about Tempest’s rising influence and its direct effect on Falmuth’s economy. Edmaris subsequently orders the three “otherworlders” to lead the initial attack on Tempest.

In episode 5, Rimuru might have to deal with enemies on two fronts. After all, Clayman is preparing to strike as well. The identities and details of the three otherworlders might be revealed.

