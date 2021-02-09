Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is one of the most culturally important isekai fantasy anime to have come out in recent years. It revolves around a Japanese corporate worker who is killed in a stabbing incident. He is subsequently reborn in a parallel world as a slime. He receives the name Rimuru Tempest from the Storm Dragon Veldora Tempest. As the series progresses, Rimuru’s power grows, and he eventually becomes the absolute ruler of the Jura Tempest Federation. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Season 2 began airing on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘The Beauty Makes Her Move,’ is set to air on February 16, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Mjurran is deeply conflicted between her growing feelings for Yohm and the work she must do for Clayman. The three otherworlder agents from the Kingdom of Falmuth arrive in Tempest and tries to sow discord between the human and monster populations. Kirara Mizutani claims that Gobzo tried to accost her, but Gobta dismisses the accusation as nonsense. When she tries to use her Bewilder ability, Shona arrives and nullifies it.

The ministers of Tempest learn that the Demon Lord Milim has attacked Eurazania. With Rimuru still in Dwargon, Tempest now must face two powerful enemies on its own. Yohm confesses his true feelings to Mjurran, but she still follows Clayman’s orders and casts the blocking spell. The clerics from Falmuth simultaneously cast a blocking spell of their own. This leads to everyone in Tempest losing their abilities. In episode 6, the three otherworlders might go on a rampage. Rimuru might finally return to Tempest.

