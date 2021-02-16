‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an extremely popular isekai fantasy anime based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It revolves around a reclusive corporate worker who is reborn as a slime in an alternate world after dying in a stabbing incident. In time, he gains the name Rimuru Tempest from a calamity-level storm dragon and sets up the monster kingdom Jura Tempest Federation. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Season 2 began airing on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Despair,’ is set to air on February 23, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Rimuru says goodbye to Chloe, Alice, Kenya, Gale, and Ryota. He gives Shizu’s mask to Chloe. When the other students protest that they want the mask, Rimuru gives them blazers as gifts. Before he can teleport back to Tempest, he discovers that something is amiss. Great Sage tells him that he has been trapped inside a massive barrier. This is when Hinata Sakaguchi, the Chief Knight of the Imperial Guard and Captain of the Holy Knights, arrives.

In Tempest, Kyoya manages to injure a weakened Hakurou, and Shogo starts to gain the upper hand over Shion. The Falmuth forces gain access to Tempest and start killing monsters immediately. Meanwhile, Rimuru unsuccessfully tries to convince Hinata that he too is from Japan. Their battle quickly escalates. The episode ends as Rimuru activates Gluttony. In episode 7, the citizens of Tempest might start fighting back. The immediate ramification of the Rimuru casting the Gluttony spell might be revealed.

