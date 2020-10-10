ABC’s reality juggernaut, ‘The Bachelorette’ is back with yet another season packed with magnetic personalities and shedloads of relationship drama. Touted as the most explosive season to date, the sixteenth season of the dating reality show features ‘The Bachelor’ alum Clare Crawley as the lead. The 39-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento is on the lookout for her Mr. Right amidst a group of potential suitors who are all vying for the heart of the beautiful reality star.

After bracing production and scheduling issues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is all set to hit our television screens and capture the attention of all the avid fans of the franchise. If you think you have seen it all, think again for this season is going to be full of shocking twists and turns. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the season premiere, i.e., ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that!

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1 Release Date

If there’s no NBA Finals Game 7, ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 1 will premiere on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will run for two hours and conclude at 10 pm ET. On the next day, i.e., October 14, 2020, the premiere episode will drop on Hulu. The rest of the show will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new hourly episodes dropping every Tuesday on ABC, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 1 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max and YouTube.

What to Expect From The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1?

In the season premiere, Clare Crawley will begin her journey to find her true love from thirty-one charming, successful, and loving men from different walks of life and hailing from all over the nation. The episode might begin with the introduction of the drop-dead gorgeous hairdresser from Sacramento, California. Following that, one-by-one, all the bachelors might make an entrance, pulling out all stops to stand out from the rest and make a lasting impression on the lovely lady.

Some might try the age-old trick by complimenting Clare’s outfit, hair, and other attributes. At the same time, a few men will use their wit and try out unique approaches like sporting a baby belly as a tribute to Clare’s entry on Juan Pablo’s season or wearing a banner that says, “Your Future Husband.” It will be interesting to see which 23 cast members manage to sweep her off her feet and earn the first impression rose, and who all are asked to get inside the limousine and head back home.

If reports are to be believed, Clare might leave the show mid-way after finding her soulmate. In the months when the production on the show was halted, Clare reportedly developed a liking towards one of the contestants, Dale Moss. Once the filming resumed, Clare and Dale’s affection for each other turned into love, and the couple is apparently engaged. Following Clare’s sudden exit, Tayshia Adams will be replacing her as the season’s bachelorette.

Talking more about the season, host Chris Harrison told E!, “I wish I could say a lot more but what I can tell you is you always think you’ve seen it all and done it all—and I’ve been doing this for 19 years—inevitably something happens that just blows your mind. This is an explosive season, it is a wild explosive season and it starts quickly with Clare. She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think she was just bound and determined to come in here and find the love of her life. And that’s what she was set to do.” Check out the promo below!

Literally. Cannot. Wait. #TheBachelorette premieres next Tuesday if no NBA Finals Game 7 🌹 pic.twitter.com/1GxvrDAhby — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 7, 2020

