For now, it seems like the lore and depth of the overarching plot in ‘The God of High School’ is fairly light. Most of its plot centers around the titular tournament, while only little to no revelations are made about everything that goes on behind the scenes. But assuming that the series is now about to end, we can expect some major revelations (or cliffhangers) towards the end. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead this season, read on further to know all about its next episode.

God of High School Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on September 7, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 10 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

A new episode brings a whole new battle for our beloved trio. This time around, while Jin sets out to find out the truth about his grandfather’s abduction, Yu single-handedly tries to take on her opponents. Upon reaching the site of his grandfather’s current whereabouts, Jin learns that all of it was a mere set up to keep him away from the tournament. Due to his absence, Yu struggles to win against their powerful opponents all by herself. But just when the fight starts to go away from her, she recalls the memories of her past and the way of the sword comes to her. As a result, an unknown force that was previously buried within her rises up again and gives her the ability to overpower her opponent. Ultimately, because of this newfound ability, Yu is able to win all by herself. But after using this ability for the first time, she eventually falls to the ground from exhaustion.

Luckily for her, that’s when Jin shows up for the next bout. With what follows, Jin, who seems stronger now and is clearly immortal, uses his original Blue Dragon Kick to defeat his opponent with ease. Although the episode does not imply this, it becomes pretty evident that all three of them are moving onto the next round. They might have faced relatively weaker opponents in their previous bout, but the next one, I believe, will have someone much stronger. As for Jin, many secrets about his past and his abilities haven’t been revealed yet. Moreover, even his grandfather’s whereabouts still remain a mystery. So we can expect more information on that in the upcoming episodes.

