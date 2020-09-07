Although I was very well expecting it to be among the best episodes, Episode 10 has gone above and beyond my expectations. The way the episode slowly builds up to its final moments and even packs in a lot of narrative development through its action scenes is simply brilliant. Along with that, the anime has also established that it is a lot more than a generic battle shounen. So if, like us, you can’t help but eagerly anticipate what lies ahead this season, read on further to know all about the next episode.

God of High School Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on September 14, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 11 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

Episode 10 brings the battle we’ve all been waiting for—Jin versus Ilpyo. But surprisingly, that isn’t even the highlight of the episode; at least initially, it isn’t. While the two strong fighters duke it in the ring, the anime hypes you up by literally bringing Gods to its fore. So at this point, the title of the anime seems more apt as, along with the high school battles that it offers, it literally has godly beings in its overarching premise. Although a lot about these new revelations is still a mystery, we’ll probably learn more about it in time. What we do know is that Ilpyo is somewhat of a god himself and is willing to do anything to defeat Jin. And since Jin himself has some extreme supernatural abilities that grant him immortal and other godly powers, it is possible that he, too, can conceive a God of some kind just like Ilpyo.

The next episode will be one of the best episodes of the season since it will conclude the battle between Jin and Ilpyo. It initially seemed like Llypyo has lost the battle against Jin. But now since he is the “key,” he certainly has the ability to overpower Jin. Along with everything that’s going on in the series, it’s also fascinating to see how Mori is adopting many different styles and constantly improving his fighting methods. He has been working around his weaknesses lately so it is possible that he might have another trick up his sleeve to defeat Ilpyo. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what lies ahead in this season.

