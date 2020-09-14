Stylistic animation? Check. Lovable characters? Check. An intriguing battle shounen premise? Check. If you think about it, ‘God of High School’ almost has all the right ingredients to be ranked amongst the best shounen of our time. I might be getting a little ahead of myself with these tall claims, but it cannot be denied that the anime has some serious potential. So for those of you who still haven’t hopped on the manhwa train, there’s no better time than now. For those who have been watching this epic battle shounen, here are all the details of its next episode.

God of High School Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on September 21, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 12 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

Although I’m a little sad about the end of God of High School’s tournament arc, I am looking forward to this new arc of its storyline. All this while, ‘God of High School’ emphasized more on the main tournament and less on its overarching plot. Turns out that the tournament was a mere narrative device to drive its plot. For the part, its action will remain the same in the episodes that will follow. However, all the action now will not be confined to the ring of the tournament. It’ll take place almost anywhere and everywhere. The relationship between Han, Jin, and Yu still seems a little lulled down. So we can expect more developments on that in the upcoming episodes. Other than that, the new fan favorite, Ilpyo seems to be on the good side of the spectrum. So it seems likely that he’ll team up with our heroic trio in the future.

Speaking of Ilpyo, nothing much about his nine-tailed fox demeanor has been revealed yet. Since it is clear that he does have connections with “God”, we can expect more revelations about his background and abilities in what lies ahead. When it comes to Jin’s abilities, there’s still a lot that needs to be revealed. Despite being initially overpowered by Ilpyo, Jin defeated him with ease. He clearly has a lot of potential. Hopefully, he’ll unlock it by the end of this season.

Now that the tournament is over, we can expect a lot of development in the anime’s overarching plot. And depending on how things will found, we might even get to witness epic battle scenes.

