When it first premiered, ‘God of High School’ seemed nothing more than a tournament arc. However, towards the end of its first season, the anime is now starting to show its true scale. The tournament arc was nothing but a mere introduction to its characters and the primary arc of its storyline is only starting to unfold. The fact that ‘God of High School’ has way too much on it plate to conclude this season in just one episode makes me although more curious about its finale. So, if, like me, you’re all hyped about episode 13, read on further to know all about it.

God of High School Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on September 28, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 13 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

With the end of its tournament arc, ‘God of High School’ has gone haywire. It is chaotic. There’s so much going on it at this point of time that it’s hard to keep track of how all the plot points come together. But just because it is so mundane right now does not mean that it is terrible in any way. It is, in fact, better than it has ever been. For the ones who have no clue what the original manhwa is all about, ‘God of High School’ is now full of endless possibilities. It’s hard even to tell who’s the main protagonist, though Jin still holds his stance as the primary character. In contrast, there are several overarching antagonists, and all of them carry equal heft in context with the plot.

‘God of High School’ could have had a conclusive ending in this season if it wasn’t for all the mysteries in its 11th episode. Apart from the mystery of the key, there also several powerful characters at its fore, and one can’t imagine what the next episode will hold. We can expect some more answers surrounding the key, and maybe, just maybe, Jin will go past his current threshold to get it back. But I’m highly doubtful that this season will end on a positive note. Other than that, the fights are getting better with each episode, and even the background art is spectacular. The anime also hinted that the current events could potentially lead to some kind of a war between Japan and the US. In episode 11, the US launched nuke missiles to destroy Seoul, but they failed to reach the assigned location. Will this escalate further? I don’t think so. But the battle to acquire the key certainly will.

