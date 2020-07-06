MAPPA has outdone itself again. Without disclosing too many of its underlying plot points, ‘The God of High Highschool’ only gives you a glimpse of its vast scope, both visually and narratively. While MAPPA does a great job recreating the original Mahwa, the writers of the show subtly foreshadow that ‘God of High School’ will be a lot more than a battle shounen. Speaking of battle shounen, even if the anime keeps its animation quality and style as consistent (if not better) as the first episode, I wouldn’t mind if it shows no development in its story. That said, if, like me, you’re looking forward to its next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

God of High School Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘The God of High Highschool’ is scheduled to release on July 13, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 2 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

The first episode of ‘God Of High School’ establishes its key players: Jin Mo-Ri, Han Dae-Wi, and Yu Mi-Ra. In the first episode itself, their paths coincidentally align as they set out to join the renowned God of High School Tournament. Although ordinary looking, all of three of them prove to be extra-ordinary fighters. The first episode also foreshadows the malicious schemes of the organization that runs the tournament. From this point, each episode will drop bits and pieces of what the organization is planning to do.

Along with that, we’ll get to see more of the tournament’s action. The first episode ends with a cliffhanger where Jin gets into a showdown with a late-arriving yet extremely skilled fighter. So in the next episode, we’ll probably learn more about this fighter’s background, and even the result of the royal rumble that ensues in the first episode.

Jin Mo-Ri, Han Dae-Wi, and Yu Mi-Ra will undoubtedly move on to the next round regardless of whether they defeat the new guy or not. Even so, he could later become one of their fiercest competitors. Going by his evil demeanor, it is also possible that the organization itself has employed him, although we can’t be too sure about that. Even so, in the immediate future of the anime, the new contender is its villain, while in the long run, it’s the organization that will screw the characters over. Whatever the story may offer in the next episode, we’re sure that the action will only get better with time.

