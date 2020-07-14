With its stellar production, memorable action scenes, and light comedy, the first episode lured several anime viewers into watching ‘God of High School.’ But the second episode takes a backseat with all the heavy action and further explores the world-building and backstories of the characters. Despite its slower approach, episode two executes what it intends to do and sets up the stage for everything that lies ahead. So strap up and make sure that you don’t miss out on the next episode. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the third episode of ‘God of High School.’

God of High School Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘The God of High Highschool’ is scheduled to release on July 20, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 3 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

The second episode of ‘God of High School’ starts relatively slower but eventually ends with some intense action. While the main participants of the tournament prepare themselves for the next preliminary round of the tournament, a bigger conspiracy starts to unfold back at the pentagon. Nothing about this underlying conspiracy has been revealed yet, but it certainly is related to the tournament. Speaking of the tournament, episode 2 gives us a glimpse of Jin Mo-Ri’s true potential. In the first episode, he just seemed like a casual fighter with a quick presence of mind. But in episode 2, he surprises everyone with his strength and skills in martial arts. As for the other two main characters, we still only know little about their true capabilities.

Now that Yu Mi-Ra’s backstory is out of the way, the upcoming episodes will also shed some light on the backstories of the other main characters. These backstories will not only raise the stakes higher but will also explain the reason behind all the zany fight styles they have all adopted. Moreover, these backstories will also play a crucial role in developing the characters as they’ll allow us to know more about their true purpose in the tournament. For now, all we know is that the next few episodes will feature full-fledged fights of the nationals of God of High School and they won’t be anything like the present short-lived fights. All the weak players of the game have now been eliminated and only the strong fighters remain. Thus, fans of the show can certainly expect some memorable action scenes in everything that lies ahead.

