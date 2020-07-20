For the most part, ‘God of High School’ is just a typical battle shounen. However, its lack of an overarching plot never dwindles its overall entertainment value. The choreography of its action scenes has a modern appeal to it but is also reminiscent of the good old shounen. Lately, it has also been hinting future plot developments that’ll offer a lot more than relentless action. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if these potential developments will be good enough or not. Regardless of anything, ‘The God of High School’ is one anime you do not want to miss out on. So if you’re already following its first season, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

God of High School Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘The God of High Highschool’ is scheduled to release on July 27, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘God of High School’, some sort of religious cult is initially introduced. The intentions of this cult remain unknown but we’ll surely find out more about it in the next few episodes. In the meantime, back at the pre-preliminary round, the matches continue. The official board of the tournament first considers disqualifying Jin because of his interruption in the previous fight. But when they go through his ancestor, they realize that he could potentially be a legendary fighter. They eventually finalize that he’ll have to face an official member of the tournament’s organizing community before he can head over to the next round. Just to test him, one of the members of the organization team also poisons him. Jin dies for a few brief moments, but after getting flashbacks of his origins, he comes back to life.

Jin shows up for his match right on time and rains on his opponent like a thunderstorm. Although he overpowers the official he is expected to defeat, the official loses his shit and unleashes his true power. But before he can crush Jin, the other official show up and stop him. Jin eventually proves that he still deserves to be in the tournament and qualifies for the next round. Episode 3 drops some major cues on Jin’s potential. He’s clearly immortal and for now, he has not even revealed half of his true power. Moreover, some sort of church organization is also involved in the tournament and the anime might reveal more about this in the upcoming episodes.

