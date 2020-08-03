Manhwa adaptations are clearly one of the best investments made by Crunchyroll. The legacy that started off from the poignant action drama of ‘Tower of God‘ is now being carried forward by the epic action scenes of ‘God of High School.’ What makes ‘God of High School’ better than most other action anime out there is not only its well-choreographed fight scenes but also its well-thought-out backstories. Hopefully, it’ll stay the same throughout its first season. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

God of High School Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on August 10, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 6 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

Episode 5 finally brings the battle we’ve all been waiting for—Jin versus Han. The tournament continues and Jin keeps proving why he’s one of the best fighters out there. In the 4th episode, Jin had ruthlessly taken an advantage of Yu’s injury and that had really pissed off Jin. So although Jin still sees Han as his friend, he does not hold himself back during their battle. At first, Jin easily dominates Han and brings him down. But then, through flashbacks, the anime shows that Han’s sense of purpose is greater than Jin, due to which he Han rises again and starts ruthlessly beating up Jin. Turns out that Han’s best friend is in the hospital, fighting for his life and one of the organizers of the tournament has promised him that if he wins the finals, his friend will be cured using special nanomachines.

But ultimately, Han’s friend dies and the organizer isn’t able to treat him on time. When this news reaches Han during his match, ho almost gives up and allows Jin to beat him up. But then Yu shows up with an uplifting letter that his friend left behind and Han brings his A-game. Even so, Jin seems to be too powered up by now and he uses his blue dragon kick to finally land an epic win. After all of their confrontations, Jin, Han, and Yu become friends again. Han loses his friend at the hospital, but make two new friends. In the end, only Jin qualifies for the nationals but Han and Yu will certainly be around to motivate him when he takes on bigger and better fighters.

