There sure was a lot of buzz surrounding Crunchyroll’s Manhwa adaptations. But little did we know that these would easily dominate other anime series of each season. ‘Tower of God’ blew everyone away with its unique animation style, brilliantly choreographed action scenes, and poignant drama. ‘God of High School’ is now carrying the Manhwa legacy forward and is doing really well so far. And from what we know about its upcoming episodes, it will only get better with time. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead this season, read on further to know all about its next episode.

God of High School Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on August 17, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 7 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

A lot has happened in ‘The God of High School’ so far. What started as a young boy’s dream of winning a tournament, later turned into a consequential tale of friendship, deceit, and rivalry. The show’s main character, Jin, just fatefully happened to meet Yu and Han right before the tournament. Although they did not instantly connect with one another, the several stages of the tournament brought them all three of them together. From its early moments itself, Jin keeps preaching about how badly he wants to fight both Yu and Han. But one could tell that he was never really being too serious about it. On the other hand, Yu and Han never talked about fighting each other but they still somehow ended up against one another during the regional semi-finals. Through the depiction of their match, the show represents that all of them have a good reason for being there. While Yu wants to give her ancestral art form a new platform through the tournament, Han wishes to use his victory to save his dying friend.

With these backstories at its fore, the show raises the stakes of each battle. In the 4th episode, the state came to an end with Jin as its winner. But now that the tournament arc of the series is over, we can expect to it make several new revelations surrounding everything that is going with the zany organizers behind it. Moreover, there’s also a lot going on behind-the-scenes, while the battles ensue on the grand stage of the tournament. Adding to this, the series will also make several revelations about Jin’s past in the upcoming episodes, All we know for now that he is either immortal or hard to kill. But who he is or where he comes from is still a big mystery.

