Since its inception, ‘God of High School’ has been following a well-defined structure where each episode is divided into two parts. One section of each episode focuses on our main character trio while the other develops the show’s overarching plot, which will only make sense later on in the series. So clearly, there’s a lot more to ‘The God of High School’ than its production value and stellar fight sequences. On that note, if, like us, you’re eagerly waiting for what the next episode holds for Jin, Park, and Han, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and streaming availability.

God of High School Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on August 24, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 8 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

In the seventh episode of ‘God of Highschool’, our beloved trio, Han, Park, and Jin, reach a whole new level of the tournament as a team. Jin has his first match with an amateur fighter who he could have easily defeated. Unfortunately for him, he hilariously ends up activating the wrong pressure points and paralyzes himself. As a result, Jin loses his first match in the tournament and everything rests on Han and Park’s shoulders. The previous episodes of the anime primarily focused on the development of the three protagonists. Due to this, only their backstories were introduced. Episode seven takes a different approach and sheds light on the emotional pasts of the protagonists’ competitors. Although it is unknown if these characters have a role to play in the overarching premise or not, it is quite refreshing to see that there’s a lot more to ‘God of High School’ than it battle scenes.

Along with that, the anime also parallel unfolds all the dark activities that ensue in the underbelly the tournament’s venue. Dark forces are at play and although Jin and his crew are away from all that for now, their lives will soon come in tandem with everything that is going on behind-the-scenes. Till then, we’ll get to see some epic battles and some poignant backstories of all those who are competing. Episode 7 also foreshadows that the trio will face some tough competitors in the next few episodes; some of whom, are absolutely ruthless. The good thing is that we might get to see get a glimpse of Jin’s true capabilities.

