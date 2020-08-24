‘The God of Highschool’ just gets better with each episode. The stakes of its fights are getting higher, the suspense is now off the hook, and its heartwarming teenage drama is just something you can’t get enough of. Although this season of ‘God of High School’ is now about to end, I’m pretty sure that its best bits have been saved for the end. So if you have been watching it all this while, make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead this season. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

God of High School Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘The God of Highschool’ is scheduled to release on August 31, 2020.

Where to Watch God of High School Episode 9 English Dub Online?

The English Subbed version of ‘The God of High School’ is available on Crunchyroll and VRV. You can also read its source web manga on Webtoons, which has been created by Yongje Park.

God of High School Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘God of High School’ brings the perfect combination of action, suspense, and some poignant drama. The turbulent waters of the tournament had previously tested the bond between Han, Park, and Jin. Our beloved trio has had its bit of ups and downs but they finally find their way back to one another after focusing less on the tournament and more on their personal lives. While all this is going, Jin is disturbed to know that his grandfather could be in trouble. Knowing that the man who trained him is extremely skilled and cannot be defeated easily by anyone, Jin realizes if that only someone really strong might have defeated him. So in the next few episodes, we’ll learn more about who captured his grandfather and how this links with the tournament.

When it comes to the organizers of the tournament, the show is taking it’s time to explain what they intend to do. So we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn more about their underlying motives. But as for Jin, it seems like there are better fighters than him out there and he may not be as strong of a competitor as he is now. Jin also meets a new contender of the tournament has some links with his family. So it is possible that this new contender has something to do with his grandfather’s abduction. The ending of the episode leaves us with a lot of mysteries left to unravel. Among these, the biggest one is—where is Jin’s grandfather and what will Jin do to help him? To know the answer to these, we’ll have to wait for the next episode.

