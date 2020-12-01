Episode 5 of ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 is titled ‘Fault’. Dr. Murphy is doubtful of his decision to have given the new residents autonomy when an intern causes a mess with serious repercussions. The hospital additionally admits a patient with a ruptured cyst. You can read about the episode in more detail in the recap section at the end of this article.

Coming to the next episode, here is the thing. Just five episodes in and ‘The Good Doctor’ has already reached the end of its mid-season run. The show has gone on a hiatus of six weeks! So when will season 4 return? Let’s address this question first.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10/9c on ABC.

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 6 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes and watch on-demand on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

ABC has not released an official synopsis for episode 6 yet. However, showrunner David Shore had hinted that the new episodes in 2021 will continue to highlight Shaun and Lea’s relationship, now that they have moved in together. He said in an interview to Deadline: “We want to deal with…a mature relationship, and the challenges of that, and the mistakes that we all make in relationships, and the wisdom that Shaun can bring, along with the misunderstandings, and the confusion he takes. As always, it’s not about the comedy of that, although it’s often quite amusing, watching Shaun’s take on that.” The upcoming episodes might additionally chronicle some fresh dynamics between Morgan and Park.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 5 is titled ‘Fault’. We see a confused Shaun rethinking his decision to have given autonomy to the new residents. What happens is, Asher, misdiagnoses a patient who gets admitted with back pain. Asher diagnoses Carl with an L2 compression fracture but misses out on a life-threatening aneurysm. And sadly, because of Asher’s carelessness, the final operation does not give any good results — leading to Carl’s death.

When Shaun discusses the incident with Glassman, the latter tells him that nobody is flawless — everyone can make mistakes. Shaun heads back and stays for a while with Asher, who is still reeling from the death of his first patient. On the other hand, Claire and Park treat Ellie, who has a dermoid cyst. After two surgeries, the docs are able to remove the cyst but she forgets bits and pieces of her memories.

