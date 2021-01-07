‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ is an intense soap opera that revolves around the wealthy Cryer family and the help employed by them. In the latest episode, David tries to charm Hannah into giving Jim the attorney papers, but she turns the tables and calls his bluff. Veronica tries to help Celine out of a tough spot, and Jim finds out the truth about Mitch, who has scammed his Uncle Vinny out of $25,000. You can check out the details of the latest episode in the recap section. First, let’s see what the upcoming episode 8 of ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ Season 8 has in store for us next. Here’s a short preview of the next episode.

The Haves And The Have Nots Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Season 8 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT and 7 pm CT, on OWN. The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Showdown’.

Where to Stream The Haves And The Have Nots Season 8 Episode 8 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you can catch the newest episodes of ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Season 8 by tuning to Oprah Winfrey Network at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the show on OWN’s official website and on the OWN app. If you’re living off-cable, you can stream the series on Directv, Fubo TV, and Philo TV. If you’re looking to catch up on old episodes, the previous seven seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu. Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ is also included with BET+ on Amazon Prime Video. You also have the additional option of buying or renting specific episodes or complete seasons of the show on Amazon Prime.

The Haves And The Have Nots Season 8 Episode 8 Spoilers

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode does not give away much, or anything, in fact – “The lives and friends of the wealthy Cryer family and the people who serve them.” If we were to make a guess, it looks like trouble is brewing for Mitch. Will he be able to survive his own family and get together with Candace? The next episode should make things clearer.

The Haves And The Have Nots Season 8 Episode 7 Recap

Veronica’s worst nightmare – Hannah and David getting involved with each other – seems to be taking shape. At Jim’s behest, David flirts with Hannah, and it looks like she’s taken in by his charms before Hannah calls his bluff and throws him out of her home. In an interesting turn of events, David confesses to Jim that he has actually developed feelings for Hannah. Elsewhere, Jim is onto Mitch (who we fear is about to be killed off). Mitch has betrayed the Malone family and scammed his uncle out of $25000. His romance with Candace (who may or may not be pregnant) is also hanging by a mere thread.

