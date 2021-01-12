Based on the light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is a fantasy anime that oscillates between innocent adventures and raunchy suggestiveness. The plot revolves around Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble. He is forced to change his professional aspiration from being a librarian to a hero after an interference from the viscount’s son. He has a unique ability to converse with a Great Sage, giving him access to virtually limitless knowledge and wisdom. Following one such advice, he enters into a dungeon and meets Olivia Servant, a great adventurer, who was trapped in the dungeon 200 years ago. Although Noir doesn’t know it yet, this encounter is going to change his life.

On January 9, 2021, the anime premiered and has garnered some attention because of its sexual content and comedy. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter.’

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter,’ titled ‘The Guild and the Receptionist,’ is set to premiere on January 16, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 2 Spoilers

The day Noir is supposed to start working at the library; he learns that he has lost the job because of the interference from a viscount’s son. Disappointed, he informs his oldest friend, Emma Brightness, about what happened. She shares his disappointment as they were planning to work at the library together. She advises him to use his Great Sage ability to figure out what he should do now. When he tells her that he gets terrible headaches every time he uses the ability, she shyly suggests that they should kiss to get rid of the pain. Whatever her motive is, it actually works, and the pain subsides.

Noir goes to the dungeon on the Sage’s suggestion and meets Olivia. When he tries to free her from the shackles around her wrists and ankles, she stops him, telling him that doing that will harm her. She gives him her power in exchange for him to call her “master.” On the day of the hero exam, Noir discovers Emma is also there. They are put on the same team. Noir revisits the dungeon and kills a powerful grim reaper, bringing its skull back as a trophy. Noir’s team is subsequently declared the winner.

As the title suggests, the 2nd episode is going to revolve around Noir joining the guild of adventurers and meeting a character who is going to play an important role in the series.

