Developed from the light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is one of the fantasy harem anime that premiered recently. It follows Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who acquires new abilities after meeting a legendary adventure in a dungeon. On January 9, 2021, the anime premiered and has garnered some attention because of its sexual content and comedy. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 4, titled ‘The Untainted Cleric,’ is set to premiere on January 30, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 4 Spoilers

Noir’s social class, the baronet, is the lowest among the nobles. Because of this, he has to endure much discrimination on his first day at school. But the other students’ behavior changes when they see Maria Fianna Albert, the Duke of Albert’s daughter, treat Noir as an equal. Hoping to repay the favor, he decides to find a way to remove the curse that has been put on Maria. He learns from Lola that one of her friends is a cleric, who can help with this particular problem. In episode 4, Noir might try to solve whatever issue the Cleric has to convince her to help Maria.

