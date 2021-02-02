Based on a light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is an anime that deftly balances its harem themes with a traditional fantasy setting. It revolves around Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who meets the adventurer Olivia in a dungeon, where she has been captive for 200 years. Noir subsequently becomes Olivia’s disciple and gains new abilities. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 5, titled ‘The Future of This Harem,’ is set to premiere on February 6, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 4 begins as Lola visits her cleric friend Luna to arrange a meeting between the healer and Noir and Emma. Later, when Noir tells her that they want her to lift Maria’s curse, Luna reveals that she has looked at the duke’s daughter once earlier and knows that she can’t help her. Noir uses his Discerning Eye on Luna and discovers that the healer’s life will be in grave danger if she attempts to erase the curse.

Despite this, Luna changes her mind and says that she will help Maria. This prompts Noir to have a private conversation with Luna, during which he tells her that he knows about the danger. Noir comes up with the idea of using his editing skill to change Luna’s curse-lifting ability. Now, when she lifts a curse, her lifespan reduces in proportion to that curse. Noir plans to replace “lifespan” with “finance.” But to use that skill, he needs 4,000 LP. Lola tells the other three that she knows of an event where Noir can collect more LP, and Luna can acquire more wealth when she casts the spell.

Lola takes Noir and others to a weekly gathering called the Harem Pride Event. However, Noir soon discovers that the frustrated and lonely men use the event to hurl insults at men who are better looking than them and more fortunate with women. In episode 5, Noir might garner the required LP to ensure Luna’s safety.

