‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is a fantasy anime with distinctive harem themes. Based on a light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana. The show follows Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who meets the adventurer Olivia in a dungeon, where she has been held captive for 200 years. When Olivia tells Noir that he must become her disciple to access her abilities, he happily accepts. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 6, titled ‘The Tulip Lion,’ is set to premiere on February 13, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Noir slowly realizes what the Harem Pride Event actually is. Members of various harems appear before a hostile crowd, who judge the former group on how attractive the female members are. The leader then allocates points. Whichever harem has the highest point at the end of the round is declared the winner. They then must complete some tasks to win the money. Noir watches with utter terror as harem after harem goes to the middle of the arena, only to be chased out with ridicule and mockery. When their turn comes, the three girls quickly win over the crowd, earning 2,925 out of 3000 points.

Emma, Lola, and Luna then successfully perform all the tasks, winning the reward. Noir checks his LP and discovers that it’s at the level he needs it to be. The four of them then go to Maria’s home. Noir edits Luna’s skills, ensuring that her finance will be reduced after lifting the curse and not her lifespan. After Maria is healed, she is grateful to Noir. Emma, Lola, and Luna discuss that they now have a new rival for Noir’s attention. In episode 6, Noir might visit Olivia in the dungeon and encounter a large golden slime.

